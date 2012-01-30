TODAY'S PAPER
Wedding: Jeana Holliday, Lewis Cordina III

Holliday-Cordina

Jeana Holliday and Lewis Cordina III were married July 9 at Laurel Lake Vineyard on the North Fork with a reception following. She is a special-education teacher for Bay Shore Middle School and is the daughter of Robert Holliday of Lake Ronkonkoma and Catherine Holliday of East Islip. The bridegroom is an advanced-placement economics teacher for St. Anthony's High School in Huntington and an economics professor for Molloy College. He is the son of Lewis and Diane Cordina of East Islip. The bride earned a bachelor's degree in education from St. Joseph's College. The groom earned a bachelor's degree from St. Joseph's College and a master's degree from Stony Brook University. They live in East Islip.

