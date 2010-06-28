TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island

Wedding: Jennifer Acquafredda and Sean S. Doran

Acquafredda-Doran

Jennifer Acquafredda and Sean Stephen Doran were married June 12 at St. Ignatius Martyr Church in Long Beach. The reception was at The Rockville Links in Rockville Centre. She is a director of marketing for Red Vision Systems Inc. in Carle Place and is the daughter of Melinda Mary and Joseph Vincent Acquafredda of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. The bridegroom is an accountant for Giambalvo, Giammarese & Stalzer, CPA, Pc, in Great River and is the son Cynthia and Stephen Doran of Bellerose. The bride earned a bachelor of arts from the Fashion Institute of Technology. The groom earned a bachelor of business administration in accounting from Adelphi University. They live in Long Beach.

