Wedding: Jennifer Budner and Joseph Jordan

Budner-Jordan

Jennifer Budner and Joseph Jordan were married on Oct. 21 at the Church of St. Patrick in Huntington. The reception was at the Mansion at The Woodlands in Woodbury. She is a staff member at SUNY College of Optometry in Manhattan and is the daughter of Joan Budner of Melville and the late Richard Budner. The bridegroom is an analyst at the New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services in Manhattan and an adjunct lecturer of political science for CUNY Kingsborough. He is the son of Elizabeth and Michael Jordan of Brooklyn. The bride earned a bachelor of science in marketing from Providence College and a master of science in education from LIU Post. The groom earned a bachelor of arts and a master of arts from St. John's University and a master of arts from The Catholic University of America. They live in Brooklyn.