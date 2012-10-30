TODAY'S PAPER
78° Good Evening
SEARCH
78° Good Evening
Long Island

Wedding: Jennifer Budner and Joseph Jordan

Print

Budner-Jordan

Jennifer Budner and Joseph Jordan were married on Oct. 21 at the Church of St. Patrick in Huntington. The reception was at the Mansion at The Woodlands in Woodbury. She is a staff member at SUNY College of Optometry in Manhattan and is the daughter of Joan Budner of Melville and the late Richard Budner. The bridegroom is an analyst at the New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services in Manhattan and an adjunct lecturer of political science for CUNY Kingsborough. He is the son of Elizabeth and Michael Jordan of Brooklyn. The bride earned a bachelor of science in marketing from Providence College and a master of science in education from LIU Post. The groom earned a bachelor of arts and a master of arts from St. John's University and a master of arts from The Catholic University of America. They live in Brooklyn.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Babylon Village officials passed the law Tuesday after Village tries to deter bicyclists playing in traffic
Chess master Shelby Lyman and his wife, Michele. Shelby Lyman, chess master and columnist, dies
The barn was built by the earliest settlers Historic barn being restored, will be open to public
As highway superintendent, Richard Baker oversaw the maintenance Town highway chief resigns after 4 months on job
At AR Workshop, kids make home decor they 14 DIY places for kids on LI
Liddle Bites Play Cafe in Long Beach features Best places on LI for toddlers and preschoolers
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search