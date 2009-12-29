Wedding: Jennifer Openshaw and Daniel Feigenbaum
Jennifer Openshaw and Daniel Feigenbaum were married Oct. 3 at Lombardi's on the Sound in Port Jefferson with a reception following. She is a special-education teacher for Nassau BOCES in North Bellmore and is the daughter of Renee Openshaw of North Massapequa and Thomas Openshaw of Lindenhurst. The bridegroom is an automotive technician for Aventura Motors in Southampton and is the son of Sheila and Daniel Feigenbaum of Middle Island. The bride earned a master's degree in elementary education and special education from the C.W. Post Campus of Long Island University. The groom graduated from Mount Sinai High School. They live in Holbrook.
