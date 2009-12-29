TODAY'S PAPER
32° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
32° Good Afternoon
Long Island

Wedding: Jennifer Openshaw and Daniel Feigenbaum

Print

Openshaw-Feigenbaum

Jennifer Openshaw and Daniel Feigenbaum were married Oct. 3 at Lombardi's on the Sound in Port Jefferson with a reception following. She is a special-education teacher for Nassau BOCES in North Bellmore and is the daughter of Renee Openshaw of North Massapequa and Thomas Openshaw of Lindenhurst. The bridegroom is an automotive technician for Aventura Motors in Southampton and is the son of Sheila and Daniel Feigenbaum of Middle Island. The bride earned a master's degree in elementary education and special education from the C.W. Post Campus of Long Island University. The groom graduated from Mount Sinai High School. They live in Holbrook.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Left to right, Islanders great Butch Goring, former LI's new professional lacrosse team unveils name, logo
Accumulation of 1 to 1.5 inches is predicted Forecast: Wintry mix, rain before messy commute
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio at De Blasio on presidential run: 'I have not ruled it out'
Jagger Freeman during his arraignment Sunday morning in Second suspect charged in fatal cop shooting
President Donald Trump is seen Friday in the 1600: Trump never gets tired of make-believe winning
Former Rep. Anthony Weiner leaves federal court following Disgraced ex-Rep. Anthony Weiner released from prison