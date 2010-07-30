TODAY'S PAPER
72° Good Evening
SEARCH
72° Good Evening
Long Island

Wedding: Jennifer Trepal and Kevin Turbert

Print

Trepal-Turbert

Jennifer Trepal and Kevin Turbert were married July 31 at St. Dominic's Church in Oyster Bay. The reception was at the Woodlands in Woodbury. She is a teacher for PS 234 in Astoria, Queens, and is the daughter of Kathleen and Michael Trepal of East Norwich. The bridegroom is a law clerk for New Jersey Judiciary in Jersey City, and is the son of Deborah and William Turbert of Colonia, N.J. The bride earned a master's degree in teaching English to speakers of other languages from St. John's University. The groom earned a juris doctorate from Seton Hall University School of Law. They live in Astoria.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

New York State Assemb. Yuh-Line Niou, center, with Lawmakers urge abuse victims to come forward
State Sen. Todd Kaminsky, center, is joined by Bill would teach students hateful meaning of symbols
Jeffrey Epstein is pictured on March 28, 2017. DOJ: 2 Epstein guards placed on leave, warden reassigned
NYU Winthrop Hospital in Mineola has won a Hospital wins grant to research Alzheimer's causes
Emergency personnel at Hempstead Lake State Park pond Cops: Car found in Hempstead pond may be stolen
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo in Manhattan on June Cuomo: NYS family leave helped 128,000 workers
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search