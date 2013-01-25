Wedding: Jennifer Verbeke, Douglas Williams

Verbeke-Williams

Jennifer Erin Verbeke and Douglas James Williams were married on Sept. 16 at Herrington on the Bay in Rose Haven, Md., with a reception following. She is an architect for Sandy Spring Builders in Maryland and is the daughter of Kim and Charlie Verbeke of Huntington Station. The bridegroom is an architect for Mangan Group Architects in Maryland and is the son of Richard Williams of New Port Richey, Fla., and Marianne Williams of Rochester, N.Y. The bride earned a bachelor's degree in architecture from Carnegie Mellon University. The groom earned a bachelor's degree in architecture and a master's in public policy from Carnegie Mellon University. They live in Maryland.