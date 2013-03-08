Wedding: Jessica Bedard and William Chmurzynski

BEDARD-CHMURZYNSKIJessica Bedard and William Chmurzynski were married July 6 at St. Ignatius Martyr Church in Long Beach. The reception was at the Bridgeview Yacht Club in Island Park. She teaches special education in Long Beach Public Schools and is the daughter of Lisa and Eugene Bedard of Warwick, R.I. The bridegroom is a groundskeeper for Great Neck Public Schools and is the son of Ann and Walter Chmurzynski of Freeport. The bride earned a bachelor's degree from Syracuse University and a master's degree from Columbia University Teachers College. The groom attended Molloy College. They live in Oceanside.