TODAY'S PAPER
66° Good Morning
SEARCH
66° Good Morning
Long Island

Wedding: Jessica Bedard and William Chmurzynski

Print

BEDARD-CHMURZYNSKIJessica Bedard and William Chmurzynski were married July 6 at St. Ignatius Martyr Church in Long Beach. The reception was at the Bridgeview Yacht Club in Island Park. She teaches special education in Long Beach Public Schools and is the daughter of Lisa and Eugene Bedard of Warwick, R.I. The bridegroom is a groundskeeper for Great Neck Public Schools and is the son of Ann and Walter Chmurzynski of Freeport. The bride earned a bachelor's degree from Syracuse University and a master's degree from Columbia University Teachers College. The groom attended Molloy College. They live in Oceanside.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Police and others gather outside the Laurelton home NYPD: Officer dies of self-inflicted gunshot wound
Brian Toale shows a photo of himself at First wave of lawsuits filed on old sex abuse claims
Authorities respond after an LIRR train struck a LIRR train hits vehicle west of Ronkonkoma
A board displays the closing numbers Wednesday at 1600: Stop helping us, some industries tell Trump
Tax breaks from the Riverhead Town IDA were Decadeslong tax breaks from IDAs spark controversy
A cache of weapons and armor seized by Cops: LI surgeon had cache of weapons, armor
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search