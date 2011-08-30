Wedding: Jessica Diamond and Randy Eichin

TODAY'S PAPER
Jessica Diamond and Randy Eichin were wed July 28 on Lincoln Beach in Long Beach. The reception was at Bridge- view Yacht Club in Island Park. She is a school psychologist for Herricks Middle School and is the daughter of Fran Krochak of Long Beach and the late Kenneth Diamond. The bridegroom is a New York City firefighter with Ladder Co. 134 in Rockaway, Queens, and is the son of Judith and Donald Eichin of Oceanside. The bride earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Delaware and a master's degree from Adelphi University. The groom earned a bachelor's degree from The C.W. Campus of Long Island University and a master's degree from Queens College. They live in Long Beach.

