Long Island

Wedding: K. Grandinetti, T. Durkin

Grandinetti-Durkin

Kathleen Grandinetti and Thomas Durkin were married July 30 at Our Lady of the Snow Church in Blue Point. The reception was at The Bayview House at Captain Bill's in Bay Shore. She is a Latin teacher and is the daughter of Ginny and Russell Grandinetti of Bayport. The bridegroom is a paramedic for the New York City Fire Department and is the son of Lynn and John Durkin of Sayville. The bride earned a master's degree from Hunter College. The groom earned a bachelor's degree in health science from Stony Brook University. They live in Floral Park.

