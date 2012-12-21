TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island

Wedding: Katherine Doyle and Keith Nubel

DOYLE-NUBEL

Katherine Doyle and Keith Nubel were married on Dec. 1 at Our Lady of Mercy Church in Hicksville. The reception was at The Woodlands in Woodbury. She is a project manager and strategy associate for Guardian Life Insurance in Manhattan and is the daughter of James and Donna Doyle of Plainview. The bridegroom is a senior broker with Scottrade in Manhattan and is the son of Lindi and Roger Nubel of Northport. The bride earned a bachelor of arts in political science, philosophy and law from Binghamton University. The groom earned a bachelor of science in management and finance from Binghamton. They live in Long Island City.

