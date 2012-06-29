TODAY'S PAPER
67° Good Morning
SEARCH
67° Good Morning
Long Island

Wedding: Katis Wai and Rodney Martin

Print

Wai-Martin

Katis Wai and Rodney Martin were married June 16 at Glen Cove Mansion in Glen Cove, with a reception following. She is a physician assistant in labor and delivery for New York-Presbyterian Hospital in Manhattan and is the daughter of Chung Wai and Fung Ming Tsang of Merrick. The bridegroom is a self-employed management consultant and is the son of Marcelo Martin Sr. of Melbourne, Fla., and the late Lucita Martin. The bride earned a master of science degree in physician assistant studies from Chatham College and a bachelor of arts degree from Binghamton University. The groom earned a bachelor of arts degree from Cornell University. They live in Astoria, Queens.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Police and others gather outside the Laurelton home NYPD: Officer dies of self-inflicted gunshot wound
Brian Toale shows a photo of himself at First wave of lawsuits filed on old sex abuse claims
Authorities respond after an LIRR train struck a LIRR train hits vehicle west of Ronkonkoma
A board displays the closing numbers Wednesday at 1600: Stop helping us, some industries tell Trump
A cache of weapons and armor seized by Cops: LI surgeon had cache of weapons, armor
Luke Islam of Garden City South, an "America's LIer, 12, gets standing ovation on live 'AGT'
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search