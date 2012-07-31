TODAY'S PAPER
Wedding: Kelly LaClair and William Locke

Kelly LaClair and William Locke were married June 2 at St. Hubert's Church in Hoffman Estates, Ill. The reception was at nearby Bartlett Hills Country Club. She is an account group supervisor for Cline Davis and Mann Inc. in Manhattan and the daughter of Elizabeth and Michael LaClair of Ronkonkoma. The groom, a developer for Bilsky Trading Llc in Burr Ridge, Ill., is the son of Helen and W. Martin Locke of Gurnee, Ill. The bride holds a business degree from Salisbury University; the groom, a computer degree from Northern Illinois University and a master's from DePaul University. They live in Schaumburg, Ill.

