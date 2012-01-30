TODAY'S PAPER
Wedding: Kelly Schenker and Charles Engle

SCHENKER-ENGLE

Kelly Schenker and Charles Engle were married Nov. 25 at Infant Jesus Church in Port Jefferson. The reception was at the Watermill in Smithtown. The bride is a certified public accountant for EisnerAmper Llp in Manhattan and is the daughter of Ellen and Andrew Schenker of Smithtown. The bridegroom is an assistant vice president for J.P. Morgan Chase and is the son of Richard and Donna Engle of Fairlawn, N.J. Both the bride and groom earned bachelor's degrees from Marist College. They live in Manhattan.

