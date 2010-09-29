Wedding: Keri Finn and Michael Shannon Jr.

FINN-SHANNON

Keri Finn and Michael Shannon Jr. were married July 10 at St. James Church in Seaford. The reception was at the Venetian Yacht Club. She works for a music publishing company in Manhattan and is the daughter of Gena and Michael Finn of North Massapequa. The bridegroom is an electrician with IBEW Local 3 and is the son of Debrah and Michael Shannon of East Meadow. The bride earned a bachelor of fine arts degree in music business from the C.W. Post Campus of Long Island University. The groom earned an associate's degree from Empire State College. They live in Long Beach.

Compiled by Darlene Gein