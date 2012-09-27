Wedding: Kory Dodd and Dr. Kevin Zhao

TODAY'S PAPER
Kory Dodd and Dr. Kevin Zhao were married on April 28 at The Mansion at Timber Point Country Club in Great River, with a reception following. She is a public affairs officer for Massachusetts General Hospital and the daughter of Victor and Carri Dodd of Patchogue. The bridegroom is in his second year of residency in anesthesiology at Massachusetts General and is the son of Junhong and Jie He Zhao of Midland, Mich. The bride earned a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Maryland and a master's degree in environmental science and policy from Johns Hopkins University. The groom earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Michigan and a doctorate from Johns Hopkins University Medical School. They live in Boston.

