Long Island

Wedding: Kristin Kubecka and Evan Kohn

Kubecka-Kohn

Kristin Kubecka and Evan Kohn were married July 29 at East Wind Caterers in Wading River with a reception following. She is a kindergarten teacher for New York Mills School District and is the daughter of Barbara Kubecka and Richard Kubecka, both of Mohawk, N.Y. The bridegroom works for Remington Arms and is the son of Rochelle Kohn of Hewlett and the late Leonard Kohn. The bride earned a master of science degree in reading from SUNY Oneonta. The groom graduated from George W. Hewlett High School. They live in Mohawk.

