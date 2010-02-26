TODAY'S PAPER
Wedding: Kristin Neurohr and Michael Ippolito

Neurohr-Ippolito

Kristin Neurohr and Michael Ippolito were married Aug. 8 at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Greenport. The reception was at Vineyard Caterers in Aquebogue. She is a teacher for Fred S. Keller School in Palisades and is the daughter of Laura and Ferdinand Neurohr of Bellmore. The bridegroom is a teacher for Clarkstown Central School District in West Nyack and is the son of Margaret and Anthony Ippolito of Valley Stream. The bride earned a master's degree in literacy and special education from Long Island University's Rockland Campus. The groom earned a master's degree in educational technology from Pace University. They live in Suffern.

