Wedding:Kristin Palasek and Kevin Powell

Kristin Palasek and Kevin Powell were married on Nov. 11 at St. Anthony's Church in Rocky Point. The reception was at East Wind in Wading River. She is a teacher for Springs Union Free School District and is the daughter of Catherine and Thomas Palasek of Rocky Point. The bridegroom is a self-employed commercial fisherman and is the son of Mary and Thomas Powell of East Hampton. The bride earned a master's degree in education from Dowling College. The groom earned an associate degree from Johnson and Wales University. They live in East Hampton.
