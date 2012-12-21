TODAY'S PAPER
Wedding:Kristin Palasek and Kevin Powell

PALASEK-POWELL

Kristin Palasek and Kevin Powell were married on Nov. 11 at St. Anthony's Church in Rocky Point. The reception was at East Wind in Wading River. She is a teacher for Springs Union Free School District and is the daughter of Catherine and Thomas Palasek of Rocky Point. The bridegroom is a self-employed commercial fisherman and is the son of Mary and Thomas Powell of East Hampton. The bride earned a master's degree in education from Dowling College. The groom earned an associate degree from Johnson and Wales University. They live in East Hampton.

