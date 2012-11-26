Wedding: Kristyn Campbell and Joshua Troyer

Campbell-Troyer

Kristyn Joy Campbell and Joshua George Troyer were married on Aug. 12 at the Clubhouse at Aspen Glen in Carbondale, Colo., with a reception following. She is a student and is the daughter of Sam and Sheri Campbell of Fruita, Colo. The bridegroom works for San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station in San Clemente, Calif., and is the son of Joyce Troyer of Patchogue and the late George Troyer Jr. The bride is pursuing a doctorate in psychology from Rosemead School of Psychology in LaMirada, Calif. The groom earned a master's degree in physics and math from the University of Rochester. They live in Laguna Niguel, Calif.