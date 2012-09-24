Wedding: Laura Feiker and Nicholas DuBois

TODAY'S PAPER
Laura Feiker and Nicholas DuBois were married on June 16 at the Milleridge Cottage in Jericho, with a reception following. She is a medical editor for WebMD and is the daughter of Lynn and Edward Feiker Jr. of Prior Lake, Minn. The bridegroom is a pilot for American Airlines and is the son of Rose and Earle DuBois of Merrick. The bride earned a bachelor of arts degree in English and pre-med from the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities. The groom earned a bachelor of science degree in economics from the University of Maryland, College Park. They live in Glen Cove.

