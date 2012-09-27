Wedding: Laura Napoli and Joseph DiLallo

TODAY'S PAPER
Laura Napoli and Joseph DiLallo were married on Aug. 18 at St. Kilian Church in Farmingdale. The reception was at the Crest Hollow Country Club in Woodbury. She is an earth science teacher for North Shore High School in Glen Head and is the daughter of Anna and Pino Napoli of Farmingdale. The groom is a software engineer for Google and is the son of Gail and Richard DiLallo of East Rockaway. The bride earned a master's degree in education from Adelphi University. The groom earned a bachelor's degree in computer science from Adelphi. They live in Bethpage.

