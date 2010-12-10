Wedding: Laurie O'Toole and Johnny Taylor

O'Toole-Taylor

Laurie Ellison O'Toole and Johnny James Taylor were married Oct. 9 at Greis Park Gazebo in Lynbrook followed by a barbecue at the park. She is a librarian for Elmont Library and is the daughter of Virginia Ellison of Woodbury and the late John Ellison. The bridegroom is a self-employed barber and the son of the late Marie Ward and James W. Taylor. They live in Valley Stream.

Compiled by Darlene Gein