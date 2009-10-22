TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island

Wedding: Lays Roas and Bryan LaFaurie

Roas-LaFaurie

Lays Roas and Bryan LaFaurie were married Sept. 18 at The Coral House in Baldwin with a reception following. She is the daughter of Cecilia Pereira of Bridgeport, Conn. The bridegroom is general manager of New York College of Health Professions in Syosset and is the son of Joel and Giovanna LaFaurie of Freeport. The bride graduated from Bridge Academy of Bridgeport. The groom earned a bachelor's degree in computer science from Farmingdale State College. They live in Freeport.

