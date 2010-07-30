TODAY'S PAPER
72° Good Evening
SEARCH
72° Good Evening
Long Island

Wedding: Leah Thomasson and Michael Spano

Print

Thomasson-Spano

Leah Thomasson and Michael Spano were married May 30 at the Radisson Anse-Marcel in St. Martin, French West Indies, with a reception following. She is a writer and is the daughter of Maureen Kerley and Gary Thomasson of Scottsdale, Ariz. The bridegroom is an estimator for Minelli Construction in Islandia and is the son of Rita and Joseph Spano of Smithtown. The bride earned a bachelor's degree in mass communication and sociology from Arizona State University. The groom earned a bachelor's degree in finance and accounting from St. Bonaventure University. They live in Manhattan.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Jeffrey Epstein is pictured on March 28, 2017. DOJ: 2 Epstein guards placed on leave, warden reassigned
NYU Winthrop Hospital in Mineola has won a Hospital wins grant to research Alzheimer's causes
Emergency personnel at Hempstead Lake State Park pond Cops: Car found in Hempstead pond may be stolen
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo in Manhattan on June Cuomo: NYS family leave helped 128,000 workers
Police said Tuesday morning they are actively investigating Police: 8th NYPD member dies in apparent suicide
A woman shields herself from the rain near Forecast: LI off the hook for evening downpours
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search