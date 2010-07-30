Wedding: Leah Thomasson and Michael Spano

Thomasson-Spano

Leah Thomasson and Michael Spano were married May 30 at the Radisson Anse-Marcel in St. Martin, French West Indies, with a reception following. She is a writer and is the daughter of Maureen Kerley and Gary Thomasson of Scottsdale, Ariz. The bridegroom is an estimator for Minelli Construction in Islandia and is the son of Rita and Joseph Spano of Smithtown. The bride earned a bachelor's degree in mass communication and sociology from Arizona State University. The groom earned a bachelor's degree in finance and accounting from St. Bonaventure University. They live in Manhattan.