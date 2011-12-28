Wedding: Leigh Fisher and Stevn Troche
Fisher-Troche
Leigh Fisher and Steven Troche were married Nov. 19 at the Long Island Aquarium and Exhibition Center in Riverhead. She is a social worker for Explore Charter School in Brooklyn and is the daughter of Patricia and Andrew Fisher of North Massapequa. The bridegroom is a locksmith for the Office of New York Marshals in Douglaston and is the son of Darlene and Richard Barone of Port Washington. The bride earned a bachelor's degree in social work and a master of social work from the University at Albany. The groom attended Plainedge High School. They live in Whitestone.
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.