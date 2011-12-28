TODAY'S PAPER
32° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
32° Good Afternoon
Long Island

Wedding: Leigh Fisher and Stevn Troche

Print

Fisher-Troche

Leigh Fisher and Steven Troche were married Nov. 19 at the Long Island Aquarium and Exhibition Center in Riverhead. She is a social worker for Explore Charter School in Brooklyn and is the daughter of Patricia and Andrew Fisher of North Massapequa. The bridegroom is a locksmith for the Office of New York Marshals in Douglaston and is the son of Darlene and Richard Barone of Port Washington. The bride earned a bachelor's degree in social work and a master of social work from the University at Albany. The groom attended Plainedge High School. They live in Whitestone.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Left to right, Islanders great Butch Goring, former LI's new professional lacrosse team unveils name, logo
Accumulation of 1 to 1.5 inches is predicted Forecast: Wintry mix, rain before messy commute
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio at De Blasio on presidential run: 'I have not ruled it out'
Jagger Freeman during his arraignment Sunday morning in Second suspect charged in fatal cop shooting
President Donald Trump is seen Friday in the 1600: Trump never gets tired of make-believe winning
Former Rep. Anthony Weiner leaves federal court following Disgraced ex-Rep. Anthony Weiner released from prison