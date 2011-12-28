Wedding: Leigh Fisher and Stevn Troche

Fisher-Troche

Leigh Fisher and Steven Troche were married Nov. 19 at the Long Island Aquarium and Exhibition Center in Riverhead. She is a social worker for Explore Charter School in Brooklyn and is the daughter of Patricia and Andrew Fisher of North Massapequa. The bridegroom is a locksmith for the Office of New York Marshals in Douglaston and is the son of Darlene and Richard Barone of Port Washington. The bride earned a bachelor's degree in social work and a master of social work from the University at Albany. The groom attended Plainedge High School. They live in Whitestone.