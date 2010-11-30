Wedding: Marcy Saranik and Dustin Cohen

Saranik-Cohen

Marcy Saranik and Dustin Cohen were married Sept. 25 at the Hamlet Wind Watch Golf and Country Club in Hauppauge with a reception following. She is an attorney for Israel, Israel & Purdy Llp in Great Neck and is the daughter of Arlene and Herb Saranik of Boca Raton, Fla. The bridegroom is an attorney for Busell & Stier Pllc in Great Neck and is the son of Debbie Cohen-Goldstein and Andrew Cohen, both of North Massapequa. The bride earned a bachelor of science in political science from Indiana University and a juris doctor from Touro Law Center. The groom earned a bachelor of science in criminal justice from Penn State University and a juris doctor from Touro Law Center. They live in Commack.