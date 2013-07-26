TODAY'S PAPER
Wedding: Marisa Borchart and Jared Kay

Borchart-Kay

Marisa Borchart and Jared Kay were married on Nov. 10, 2012, at Carlyle on the Green in Farmingdale, with a reception following. She is a certified public accountant and is the daughter of Liz Burke of Huntington and Tom Borchart of Queens. The bridegroom is a dentist in private practice in Huntington and is the son of Jane and Randy Kay of Commack. The bride earned a bachelor of science in finance from Stony Brook University and a master of science in accounting from Pace University. The groom earned a bachelor of arts from University of Hartford and a doctorate in dental medicine from University of Pittsburgh. They live in Centerport.

