Wedding: Meagan Christie and Jason Kallmeyer

Meagan Christie and Jason Kallmeyer were married Oct. 3 at St. Joseph the Worker Church in East Patchogue. The reception was at Sunset Harbour in East Patchogue. She is a sales accounting analyst for CA Inc. in Islandia and is the daughter of Cheryll and John Christie of East Patchogue. The bridegroom is a carpenter for Zendler Construction in Smithtown and is the son of Mary Francis Mrozinski of Mt. Airy, N.C., and Gregory Kallmeyer of West Palm Beach, Fla. The bride earned a bachelor of arts in Chinese studies from the University at Albany. The groom graduated from Rocky Point High School. They live in Patchogue.
