TODAY'S PAPER
32° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
32° Good Afternoon
Long Island

Wedding: Meagan Christie and Jason Kallmeyer

Print

CHRISTIE-KALLMEYER

Meagan Christie and Jason Kallmeyer were married Oct. 3 at St. Joseph the Worker Church in East Patchogue. The reception was at Sunset Harbour in East Patchogue. She is a sales accounting analyst for CA Inc. in Islandia and is the daughter of Cheryll and John Christie of East Patchogue. The bridegroom is a carpenter for Zendler Construction in Smithtown and is the son of Mary Francis Mrozinski of Mt. Airy, N.C., and Gregory Kallmeyer of West Palm Beach, Fla. The bride earned a bachelor of arts in Chinese studies from the University at Albany. The groom graduated from Rocky Point High School. They live in Patchogue.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Accumulation of 1 to 1.5 inches is predicted Forecast: Wintry mix, rain before messy commute
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio at De Blasio on presidential run: 'I have not ruled it out'
Jagger Freeman during his arraignment Sunday morning in Second suspect charged in fatal cop shooting
President Donald Trump is seen Friday in the 1600: Trump never gets tired of make-believe winning
Former Rep. Anthony Weiner leaves federal court following Disgraced ex-Rep. Anthony Weiner released from prison
Miranda Lambert performs at the 53rd annual Academy Miranda Lambert announces marriage: 'My heart is full'