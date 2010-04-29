Wedding: Megan Lyn Dean and William Rivera

DEAN-RIVERA

Megan Lyn Dean and William Rivera were married April 9 at the First Church of Christ in Redding, Conn. The reception was at Bank Street Events in Stamford, Conn. She is an executive pastry chef for Palmer's Market in Darien, Conn., and is the daughter of Cindy and Brian Dean of Redding. The bridegroom is a business analyst for Hiscox Inc. in Armonk and is the son of Wilfred and Karen Rivera of Massapequa Park. The bride earned an associate's degree in culinary and pastry arts from Culinary Institute of America. The groom earned a bachelor of science in industrial and management engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. They live in Stamford.