TODAY'S PAPER
37° Good Morning
SEARCH
37° Good Morning
Long Island

Wedding: Megan Lyn Dean and William Rivera

Print

DEAN-RIVERA

Megan Lyn Dean and William Rivera were married April 9 at the First Church of Christ in Redding, Conn. The reception was at Bank Street Events in Stamford, Conn. She is an executive pastry chef for Palmer's Market in Darien, Conn., and is the daughter of Cindy and Brian Dean of Redding. The bridegroom is a business analyst for Hiscox Inc. in Armonk and is the son of Wilfred and Karen Rivera of Massapequa Park. The bride earned an associate's degree in culinary and pastry arts from Culinary Institute of America. The groom earned a bachelor of science in industrial and management engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. They live in Stamford.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Amaya Williams puts on sneakers on her prosthetics Star athlete powered by prosthetic legs
This East Patchogue home is listed for $1.695 $1.695M LI property can house horses
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and New York City Amazon decision holds broad political ramifications
Investigators at the scene Wednesday of the friendly 2nd arrest made in friendly fire shooting case
The eastbound lanes of Sunrise Highway were closed Truck crash closes eastbound Sunrise Highway
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone. Bellone announces Suffolk personnel director