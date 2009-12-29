TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island

Wedding: Melissa Maria Rutigliano and Michael Joseph Dennehy

Melissa Maria Rutigliano and Michael Joseph Dennehy were married May 21 at Flowerfield in St. James. She is an elementary teacher for the Brentwood school district and a speech language pathologist for Ann E. Gordon Association in Stony Brook and is the daughter of Maria Rutigliano of East Setauket. The groom is a paramedic for Brookdale Hospital and is the son of Cathy and John Dennehy of Flushing. The bride earned a bachelor of arts degree in education from St. Joseph's College and a master of science in speech and language pathology from Adelphi University. The groom earned EMT-P certification from Catholic Medical Center, St. Anthony's Institute in Fresh Meadows. They live in Port Jefferson Station.

