Wedding: Melissa Maria Rutigliano and Michael Joseph Dennehy

Rutigliano-Dennehy

Melissa Maria Rutigliano and Michael Joseph Dennehy were married May 21 at Flowerfield in St. James. She is an elementary teacher for the Brentwood school district and a speech language pathologist for Ann E. Gordon Association in Stony Brook and is the daughter of Maria Rutigliano of East Setauket. The groom is a paramedic for Brookdale Hospital and is the son of Cathy and John Dennehy of Flushing. The bride earned a bachelor of arts degree in education from St. Joseph's College and a master of science in speech and language pathology from Adelphi University. The groom earned EMT-P certification from Catholic Medical Center, St. Anthony's Institute in Fresh Meadows. They live in Port Jefferson Station.