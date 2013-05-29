Wedding: Melissa Wright and Brennin Kroog

Wright-Kroog

Melissa Wright and Brennin Kroog were married on May 17 at Carlyle on the Green in Farmingdale, with a reception following. She is an English teacher for Simon Baruch Middle School in Manhattan and is the daughter of Denise and Scott Wright of Islip Terrace. The bridegroom is an investment banker for Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in Manhattan and is the son of Christine and John Kroog of East Patchogue. The bride earned a master's degree from LIU Post. The groom earned a master of business administration from Yale University. They live in Manhattan.