TODAY'S PAPER
76° Good Morning
SEARCH
76° Good Morning
Long Island

Wedding: Melissa Wright and Brennin Kroog

Print

Wright-Kroog

Melissa Wright and Brennin Kroog were married on May 17 at Carlyle on the Green in Farmingdale, with a reception following. She is an English teacher for Simon Baruch Middle School in Manhattan and is the daughter of Denise and Scott Wright of Islip Terrace. The bridegroom is an investment banker for Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in Manhattan and is the son of Christine and John Kroog of East Patchogue. The bride earned a master's degree from LIU Post. The groom earned a master of business administration from Yale University. They live in Manhattan.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

A veteran of the Southampton Village Police force Southampton officer accuses village of discrimination
Jack Carbone, with his mother, Laura, and John Meteor fans come out for Perseid shower
Rich Klein, a former Massapequa Park resident, says Sex abuse victim from LI has chance to get justice
Physicist Peter van Nieuwenhuizen of Stony Brook University, SBU professor wins prize for 'supergravity' work
Chris Cuomo, seen here at the premiere of CNN backs Chris Cuomo after LI confrontation
The Federico family of Ridge, including Joelle, 5, 9 off-the-beaten spots to explore nature with kids
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search