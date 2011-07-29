TODAY'S PAPER
33° Good Evening
SEARCH
33° Good Evening
Long Island

Wedding: Mia Ufret and Luis Torres Jr.

Print

Ufret-Torres

Mia Ufret and Luis Torres Jr. were married July 3 at St. Patrick's Church in Smithtown. A reception was at the Mill Pond Country Club in Medford. She is a radiographer for Huntington Medical Group and is the daughter of Maria and Ray Ufret of Selden. The bridegroom is an electrician with the Long Island Rail Road and is the son of Nilsa and Louis Torres Sr. of Medford. The bride earned a bachelor of fine arts degree in photography from the C.W. Post Campus of Long Island University and a radiography degree from South Nassau Communities Hospital. The groom earned an associate's degree from Suffolk County Community College. They live in Medford.

Compiled by Darlene Gein

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio at De Blasio on presidential run: 'I have not ruled it out'
Miranda Lambert performs at the 53rd annual Academy Miranda Lambert announces marriage: 'My heart is full'
Lee Radziwill at a Mass for John F. Society grande dame Lee Radziwill dies at 85
Accumulation of 1 to 1.5 inches is predicted Forecast: Snow, wintry mix, rain before messy commute
Left to right, Islanders great Butch Goring, former LI's new professional lacrosse team unveils name, logo
Jagger Freeman during his arraignment Sunday morning in Second suspect charged in fatal cop shooting