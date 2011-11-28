TODAY'S PAPER
32° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
32° Good Afternoon
Long Island

Wedding: Michele R. Sanna and Joshua Peltz

Print

Sanna-Peltz

Michele Rose Sanna and Joshua Peltz were married Nov. 11 at Carlyle on the Green in Farmingdale. She is the daughter of Rosemarie and Richard Sanna of Bethpage. The bridegroom is a registered nurse and the son of Annette and Arthur Peltz of Wantagh. The bride earned a juris doctorate from Massachusetts School of Law. The groom earned a master of business administration degree from University of Phoenix. They live in Nassau County.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Accumulation of 1 to 1.5 inches is predicted Forecast: Wintry mix, rain before messy commute
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio at De Blasio on presidential run: 'I have not ruled it out'
Jagger Freeman during his arraignment Sunday morning in Second suspect charged in fatal cop shooting
President Donald Trump is seen Friday in the 1600: Trump never gets tired of make-believe winning
Former Rep. Anthony Weiner leaves federal court following Disgraced ex-Rep. Anthony Weiner released from prison
Miranda Lambert performs at the 53rd annual Academy Miranda Lambert announces marriage: 'My heart is full'