Wedding: Michele R. Sanna and Joshua Peltz

Sanna-Peltz

Michele Rose Sanna and Joshua Peltz were married Nov. 11 at Carlyle on the Green in Farmingdale. She is the daughter of Rosemarie and Richard Sanna of Bethpage. The bridegroom is a registered nurse and the son of Annette and Arthur Peltz of Wantagh. The bride earned a juris doctorate from Massachusetts School of Law. The groom earned a master of business administration degree from University of Phoenix. They live in Nassau County.