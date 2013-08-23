Wedding: Michelle Lohr and Eddie Hayden
LOHR-HAYDEN
Michelle Lohr and Eddie Hayden were married on June 8 at Our Lady of Grace Church in West Babylon. The reception was at Lombardi's on the Bay in Patchogue. She is a senior associate producer for the "Bethenny" (Frankel) TV show and is the daughter of Sheila and George Lohr of Commack. The groom is a senior field inspector for All Island Testing Associates in Deer Park and is the son of Debra Pluchino of West Babylon. They live in Suffolk County.
