TODAY'S PAPER
26° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
26° Good Afternoon
Long Island

Wedding: Miriam Miles and Terry Loyd

Print

Miles-Loyd

Miriam Miles and Terry Loyd were married on Aug. 31 at The Sand Castle in Franklin Square, with a reception following. She is a higher education officer with the City University of New York and is the daughter of Wayne and Emma LaMont of Brooklyn. The bridegroom is a sales planning manager for AT&T Mobility and is the son of Perry and Florence Loyd of Camden, S.C. The bride earned a master's degree in student personnel/higher education administration from The University at Buffalo. The groom is pursuing a bachelor's degree in marketing from The New York City College of Technology. They live in Hempstead.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Suffolk County police investigate a collision between a Car hits pedestrian in Bay Shore 
A chilly but sunny weekend sets the stage Forecast: Decent Sunday, beware Monday snow
Detectives walk suspect Jagger Freeman out of the NYPD: 2nd suspect charged in friendly fire shooting
Merchant Marine and Navy veteran William Matthews salutes Vet keeps American Legion branch alive
Chris Pereira, 21, from Nassau Community College, wrestles Wrestling event aims to keep kids away from drugs
Author and genealogist Sandi Brewster-Walker, center, talks to Genealogist: How to trace African-American roots