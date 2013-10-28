Wedding: Miriam Miles and Terry Loyd

Miles-Loyd

Miriam Miles and Terry Loyd were married on Aug. 31 at The Sand Castle in Franklin Square, with a reception following. She is a higher education officer with the City University of New York and is the daughter of Wayne and Emma LaMont of Brooklyn. The bridegroom is a sales planning manager for AT&T Mobility and is the son of Perry and Florence Loyd of Camden, S.C. The bride earned a master's degree in student personnel/higher education administration from The University at Buffalo. The groom is pursuing a bachelor's degree in marketing from The New York City College of Technology. They live in Hempstead.