Long Island

Wedding: Nicole Langdon and Paul Jurgens

Langdon-Jurgens

Nicole Langdon and Paul Jurgens were married Aug. 10 at St. Raphael Church in East Meadow. The reception was at Carlyle on the Green in Bethpage. She is a speech language pathologist for the New York City Board of Education and is the daughter of Gloria and Raymond Langdon of Levittown. The bridegroom is a New York City police officer and is the son of Maria and Paul Jurgens of Levittown. The bride earned a master's in speech language pathology from LIU Post. The groom earned a bachelor of science in computer programming and information systems from Farmingdale State College.

