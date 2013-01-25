TODAY'S PAPER
33° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
33° Good Afternoon
Long Island

Wedding: Rachel Perlman and Áron Székely

Print

Perlman-Székely

Rachel Leanne Perlman and Áron Zoltán Székely were married on July 22 at The Mansion at Timber Point in Great River. She is a senior social worker for Jewish Child Care Association in Brooklyn and is the daughter of Eleanor Frankel Perlman and Joseph Perlman of East Northport. The bridegroom is the systems administrator for Viva Media Llc in Manhattan and is the son of Hédi Sztanó and Levente Székely of Budapest, Hungary. The bride earned a bachelor of arts in English and architectural studies from Tufts University and a master of social work from the University of Texas at Austin. The groom earned a bachelor of arts in English from City College of New York. They live in Brooklyn.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

About 1 to 2 inches is predicted across Forecast: Snow, wintry mix expected overnight
Lee Radziwill at a Mass for John F. Society grande dame Lee Radziwill dies at 85
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio at De Blasio on presidential run: 'I have not ruled it out'
Suffolk County police investigate a collision between a Police: Car hits pedestrian in Bay Shore 
Police at the crash scene on the Southern Police: Man charged with DWI in crash that hurt 11
Author and genealogist Sandi Brewster-Walker, center, talks to Genealogist: How to trace African-American roots