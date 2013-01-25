Wedding: Rachel Perlman and Áron Székely

Perlman-Székely

Rachel Leanne Perlman and Áron Zoltán Székely were married on July 22 at The Mansion at Timber Point in Great River. She is a senior social worker for Jewish Child Care Association in Brooklyn and is the daughter of Eleanor Frankel Perlman and Joseph Perlman of East Northport. The bridegroom is the systems administrator for Viva Media Llc in Manhattan and is the son of Hédi Sztanó and Levente Székely of Budapest, Hungary. The bride earned a bachelor of arts in English and architectural studies from Tufts University and a master of social work from the University of Texas at Austin. The groom earned a bachelor of arts in English from City College of New York. They live in Brooklyn.