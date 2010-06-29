Wedding: Rachel Wasserman and Michael Collins

Wasserman-Collins

Rachel Wasserman and Michael Collins were married June 13 at The Coral House in Baldwin with a reception following. She is a performer with the New York Metropolitan Opera and is the daughter of Barbara Wasserman of Coconut Creek, Fla., and Douglas Wasserman of Glen Cove. The bridegroom is a stagehand for IATSE Local 604 and is the son of Ginger Lee Collins of San Antonio. The bride earned a bachelor's degree in performing arts from The New School. The groom graduated from Kings High School. They live in Astoria, Queens.