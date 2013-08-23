Wedding: Rebecca Stamile and Dominick Sblendorio

TODAY'S PAPER
Rebecca Stamile and Dominick Sblendorio were married on July 3 at the Westbury Manor, with a reception following. She is a student and is the daughter of Susan and Michael Stamile of North Merrick. The bridegroom is a student and is a personal trainer for Gold's Gym. He is the son of Debra and Richard Speranza of West Babylon and Juliana and Dominick Sblendorio Sr. of Hicksville. The bride is pursuing a bachelor's degree in elementary education and special education from SUNY Old Westbury. The groom is pursuing a bachelor's degree in exercise physiology from SUNY Old Westbury. They live in North Bellmore.

