Long Island

Wedding: Robert Murphy, William Hosford

MURPHY-HOSFORD

Robert W. Murphy, left, and William M. Hosford were married Sept. 30, at Town Hall in Hempstead. Robert graduated from Bayside High School, served in the United States Army and is a Vietnam War veteran. He is a retired assistant vice president of Aon Consulting in San Francisco, where he was manager of elective benefits. William graduated from St. Helena High School. He is retired from CIGNA Corp., where he was the general claims manager for the International Longshoremen's Workers Union Coastwise Claims Office in San Francisco. They live in Floral Park.

