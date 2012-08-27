TODAY'S PAPER
Wedding: Sabrina Tardio, Benjamin Shepard

Tardio-Shepard

Sabrina Tardio and Benjamin Shepard were married July 21 at Christ the King Church in Commack. The reception was at Flowerfield in St. James. She is the daughter of Josephine and Antonio Tardio of Commack. The bridegroom is the son of Nan and Bill Shepard of Wilbraham, Mass. The bride is a middle school math teacher. The groom is a physician assistant. Both the bride and groom attended the University of Rhode Island. They live in Manhattan.

