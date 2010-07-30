TODAY'S PAPER
Wedding: Sarah Brown and Paul Zenker

Brown-Zenker

Sarah Brown and Paul Zenker were married July 16 at the home of the bride's grandparents in Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. She is a director of wound care and hyperbaric medicine and is the daughter of Linda and Dennis Brown of Stevens Point, Wis. The bridegroom is a physical education teacher and is the son of Rosemarie Zenker of Mastic and the late Joachim Zenker. The bride earned a bachelor of fine arts from University of Wisconsin, Stevens Point. The groom earned a bachelor of science in education with an emphasis in physical education and health from University of Wisconsin, Oshkosh. They live in Springfield, Tenn.

