Wedding: Sarah Brown and Paul Zenker
Brown-Zenker
Sarah Brown and Paul Zenker were married July 16 at the home of the bride's grandparents in Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. She is a director of wound care and hyperbaric medicine and is the daughter of Linda and Dennis Brown of Stevens Point, Wis. The bridegroom is a physical education teacher and is the son of Rosemarie Zenker of Mastic and the late Joachim Zenker. The bride earned a bachelor of fine arts from University of Wisconsin, Stevens Point. The groom earned a bachelor of science in education with an emphasis in physical education and health from University of Wisconsin, Oshkosh. They live in Springfield, Tenn.
Comments
