Wedding: Sarah Elizabeth Slavik and Jason Daniel Clark
Sarah Elizabeth Slavik and Jason Daniel Clark were married Oct. 3 at Lombardi's on the Bay in Patchogue with a reception following. She is an assistant branch manager for J.P. Morgan Chase in Hauppauge and is the daughter of Michele and Albert Slavik of Center Moriches. The bridegroom is a branch manager for Suffolk Federal Credit Union in West Babylon and is the son of Gloria and Thomas Clark of Medford. They live in Farmingdale.
