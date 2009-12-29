Wedding: Sarah Elizabeth Slavik and Jason Daniel Clark

Slavik-Clark

Sarah Elizabeth Slavik and Jason Daniel Clark were married Oct. 3 at Lombardi's on the Bay in Patchogue with a reception following. She is an assistant branch manager for J.P. Morgan Chase in Hauppauge and is the daughter of Michele and Albert Slavik of Center Moriches. The bridegroom is a branch manager for Suffolk Federal Credit Union in West Babylon and is the son of Gloria and Thomas Clark of Medford. They live in Farmingdale.