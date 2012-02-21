Wedding: Sarah Schnepp and David Douglas

Schnepp-Douglas

Sarah Schnepp and David Douglas were married Sept. 23 at the Old Field Club in East Setauket with reception following. She is a librarian at Harborfields Public Library in Greenlawn and is the daughter of Joan and John Schnepp of Huntington. The bridegroom works for Suffolk Cooperative Library System in Bellport, is the local union president and is the son of Florence Douglas of Old Field and the late Arthur L. Douglas. The bride earned a master's degree in library and information science from LIU's Post campus. The groom earned a bachelor's of science in mathematics and computer science from Southampton College and attended Stony Brook University. They live in the Three Village area.