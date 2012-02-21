TODAY'S PAPER
74° Good Morning
SEARCH
74° Good Morning
Long Island

Wedding: Sarah Schnepp and David Douglas

Print

Schnepp-Douglas

Sarah Schnepp and David Douglas were married Sept. 23 at the Old Field Club in East Setauket with reception following. She is a librarian at Harborfields Public Library in Greenlawn and is the daughter of Joan and John Schnepp of Huntington. The bridegroom works for Suffolk Cooperative Library System in Bellport, is the local union president and is the son of Florence Douglas of Old Field and the late Arthur L. Douglas. The bride earned a master's degree in library and information science from LIU's Post campus. The groom earned a bachelor's of science in mathematics and computer science from Southampton College and attended Stony Brook University. They live in the Three Village area.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

The Neighborhood Country Market in Nassau is working Eating healthy expanding to corner stores
Am image of renovated property in Nassau County's Nassau seeks to bar couple from using structure
The Greenlawn Water District has the cheapest rates Cost to take a shower varies across water districts
Jack Carbone, with his mother, Laura, and John Meteor fans come out for Perseid shower
White House senior policy adviser Stephen Miller in 1600: Trump warns legal immigrants: BYO bootstraps
In a July 15 sketch, Jeffrey Epstein, left, Barr: 'Irregularities' found at jail where Epstein died
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search