Wedding:Stephanie Jenkins and Brett Moore

Jenkins-Moore

Stephanie Jenkins and Brett Moore were married April 27 at Curé of Ars Church in Merrick. The reception was at the Bridgeview Yacht Club in Island Park. She is an associate planner in the buying office for Saks Fifth Avenue and is the daughter of Donna and Richard Jenkins of Merrick. The bridegroom is a sales manager for Intermedia in Manhattan and is the son of Deborah and William Ryan of Bellmore and Thomas Moore of White Haven, Pa.