TODAY'S PAPER
71° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
71° Good Afternoon
Long Island

Wedding:Stephanie Jenkins and Brett Moore

Print

Jenkins-Moore

Stephanie Jenkins and Brett Moore were married April 27 at Curé of Ars Church in Merrick. The reception was at the Bridgeview Yacht Club in Island Park. She is an associate planner in the buying office for Saks Fifth Avenue and is the daughter of Donna and Richard Jenkins of Merrick. The bridegroom is a sales manager for Intermedia in Manhattan and is the son of Deborah and William Ryan of Bellmore and Thomas Moore of White Haven, Pa.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Trump with Chinese President Xi Jinping in June 1600: 'Tariff man' Trump retreats in China trade war
Jeffrey Epstein is pictured on March 28, 2017. DOJ: 2 Epstein guards placed on leave, warden reassigned
Friends and family gather as Brian McGuinness practices For some LIers, the party's out back in the shed
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo in Manhattan on June Cuomo: NYS family leave helped 128,000 workers
New York State Assemb. Yuh-Line Niou, center, with Lawmakers urge abuse victims to come forward
State Sen. Todd Kaminsky, center, is joined by Bill would teach students hateful meaning of symbols
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search