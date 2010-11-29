TODAY'S PAPER
Wedding: Stephen J. Vider and David S. Byers

Stephen J. Vider, right, and David S. Byers were married Nov. 6 at Temple Shir Tikvah in Winchester, Mass. The reception was at Griffin Museum of Photography in Winchester. Stephen is a doctoral student and freelance writer and is the son of Tina and Michael Vider of Long Beach. David is a psychotherapist for Wentworth Institute of Technology, Northeastern University, has a private practice and is a doctoral student at Smith School for Social Work. He is the son of Karen Byers of Andover, Mass., and Philip Byers of North Andover. Stephen earned a master's in English from Harvard University. David earned a master's in social work from New York University School of Social Work. They live in Cambridge, Mass.

