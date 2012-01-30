TODAY'S PAPER
32° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
32° Good Afternoon
Long Island

Wedding: Suzanne Corenza, Gregory Conway

Print

CORENZA-CONWAY

Suzanne Corenza and Gregory Conway were married Oct. 14 at Good Shepherd Church in Rhinebeck. The reception was at The Belvedere Mansion in Rhinebeck. She works for Deutsche Bank in Manhattan and is the daughter of Agnes and Daniel Corenza of Port Jefferson Station. The bridegroom works for Peco Pallet Inc. in Yonkers and is the son of Thomas Conway of White Plains and the late Catherine Conway. The bride earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Delaware. The groom earned a bachelor's degree from Allegheny College. They live in Long Island City.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Left to right, Islanders great Butch Goring, former LI's new professional lacrosse team unveils name, logo
Accumulation of 1 to 1.5 inches is predicted Forecast: Wintry mix, rain before messy commute
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio at De Blasio on presidential run: 'I have not ruled it out'
Jagger Freeman during his arraignment Sunday morning in Second suspect charged in fatal cop shooting
President Donald Trump is seen Friday in the 1600: Trump never gets tired of make-believe winning
Former Rep. Anthony Weiner leaves federal court following Disgraced ex-Rep. Anthony Weiner released from prison