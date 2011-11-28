TODAY'S PAPER
Wedding: Taia Givens and James Childress

Givens-Childress

Taia Givens and James Childress Sr. were married Oct. 23 at Perfecting Faith Church in Freeport. The reception was at the Coral House in Baldwin. She is the daughter of Clariece Givens of Hempstead and the late Alpheous Givens Jr. The bridegroom is the son of Cecelia A. Childress of Roanoke, Va. The bride earned a master's degree in criminal justice from the University of Cincinnati. The groom earned a bachelor's degree in criminal justice from Virginia State University. They live in Westbury.

