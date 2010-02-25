TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island

Wedding: Tarajean Donahue and Aaron Srubar

Tarajean Donahue and Aaron Srubar were married Aug. 22 at St. Martha's Catholic Church in Kingwood, Texas. The reception was at Ashton Gardens in Houston. She is an executive assistant with a private firm and is the daughter of Nora Donahue of Valley Stream and the late James J. Donahue. The bridegroom is a sales representative and is the son of Brenda and Kenneth Srubar of Bay City, Texas. The bride earned a bachelor's degree in sociology from St. John's University. The groom earned a bachelor's degree in management from the University of Phoenix. They live in Kingwood, Texas.

