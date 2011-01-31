Wedding: Tina Doukas and Robert Holland

Doukas-Holland

Tina Doukas and Robert Holland were married Sept. 4 at Grace United Methodist Church in Lindenhurst. The reception was at Chateau La Mer in Lindenhurst. She is a service coordinator for Adults and Children with Learning and Developmental Disabilities in Melville and is the daughter of Jill and George Doukas of Lindenhurst. The bridegroom is a paralegal and is the son of Carolyn and Daniel Holland of Hicksville. The bride earned a master's degree in psychology from Queens College. The groom earned a master's degree in marine science from Stony Brook University. They live in Middle Island.